Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Njoku, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Njoku and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Njoku Prop Bet Odds

David Njoku Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Njoku has put up 34 catches for 464 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and averages 29.0 receiving yards.

Njoku has been the target of 10.3% (51 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have thrown the football in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Njoku's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Njoku has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 4.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Njoku has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.1 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals' defense is 15th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers last week, Njoku was targeted four times and racked up 28 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Njoku has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 57 yards and one touchdown, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Njoku's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive