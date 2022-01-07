Skip to main content
David Njoku Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Njoku, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Njoku and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Njoku has put up 34 catches for 464 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and averages 29.0 receiving yards.
  • Njoku has been the target of 10.3% (51 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Njoku has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 4.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Njoku has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals' defense is 15th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers last week, Njoku was targeted four times and racked up 28 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Njoku has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 57 yards and one touchdown, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Njoku's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

