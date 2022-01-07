David Njoku Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
David Njoku Prop Bet Odds
David Njoku Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Njoku has put up 34 catches for 464 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and averages 29.0 receiving yards.
- Njoku has been the target of 10.3% (51 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have thrown the football in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Njoku's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Njoku has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 4.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Njoku has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals' defense is 15th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Steelers last week, Njoku was targeted four times and racked up 28 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Njoku has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 57 yards and one touchdown, averaging 19.0 yards per game.
Njoku's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
Powered By Data Skrive