Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Davis Mills for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Mills' Houston Texans (4-12) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Mills has collected 2,363 passing yards (147.7 per game) while going 240-for-361 (66.5% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has tacked on 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.

Mills has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 220.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.

The Titans are giving up 261.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Mills put together a 163-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

In his last three games, Mills has thrown for 626 yards (208.7 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (61-of-89), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 130 25.3% 87 1011 6 10 20.4% Nico Collins 53 10.3% 30 379 1 6 12.2% Chris Conley 37 7.2% 22 323 2 1 2.0%

Powered By Data Skrive