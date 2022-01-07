Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Mills has collected 2,363 passing yards (147.7 per game) while going 240-for-361 (66.5% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
- The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
- Mills has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 220.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
- The Titans are giving up 261.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Mills put together a 163-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- In his last three games, Mills has thrown for 626 yards (208.7 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (61-of-89), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
130
25.3%
87
1011
6
10
20.4%
Nico Collins
53
10.3%
30
379
1
6
12.2%
Chris Conley
37
7.2%
22
323
2
1
2.0%
