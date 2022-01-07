Skip to main content
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Davis Mills for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Mills' Houston Texans (4-12) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Mills has collected 2,363 passing yards (147.7 per game) while going 240-for-361 (66.5% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
  • Mills has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 220.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
  • The Titans are giving up 261.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Mills put together a 163-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • In his last three games, Mills has thrown for 626 yards (208.7 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (61-of-89), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

