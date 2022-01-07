There will be player prop bets available for Dawson Knox ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East rivals play in Week 18 when Knox and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's stat line reveals 46 catches for 538 yards and nine touchdowns. He puts up 33.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 66 times.

Knox has been the target of 10.8% (66 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.

Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Knox has averaged 11 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups with the Jets, Knox has not had a touchdown catch.

The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 276.8 yards per game through the air.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Knox did not have a catch in last week's game against the Falcons.

Knox has also contributed with six grabs for 49 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 10 times and put up 16.3 receiving yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7% Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6%

