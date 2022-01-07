There will be player prop bets available for DeAndre Carter before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals take the field in Week 18 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has totaled 296 receiving yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 43 targets.

Carter has been the target of 8.1% (43 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Carter has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Carter has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Giants.

The Giants have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 245.3 yards per game through the air.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Carter did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Eagles.

Carter's stat line in his last three games shows three catches for 17 yards. He averaged 5.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted five times.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9% Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

