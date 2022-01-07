Skip to main content
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

There will be player prop bets available for DeAndre Carter before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals take the field in Week 18 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has totaled 296 receiving yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 43 targets.
  • Carter has been the target of 8.1% (43 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carter's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Giants, Carter has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Carter has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Giants.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 245.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Carter did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Eagles.
  • Carter's stat line in his last three games shows three catches for 17 yards. He averaged 5.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted five times.

Carter's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Carter

43

8.1%

24

296

3

2

3.9%

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

