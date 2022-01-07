DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has totaled 296 receiving yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 43 targets.
- Carter has been the target of 8.1% (43 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carter's matchup with the Giants.
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Giants, Carter has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Carter has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Giants.
- The Giants have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 245.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Carter did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Eagles.
- Carter's stat line in his last three games shows three catches for 17 yards. He averaged 5.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted five times.
Carter's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Carter
43
8.1%
24
296
3
2
3.9%
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
Powered By Data Skrive