Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's 1,310 receiving yards (81.9 per game) lead the 49ers. He has 73 catches on 115 targets with six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.9% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Samuel is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Rams, 2.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 258.5 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Samuel was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Samuel has put up 16 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averages 94.0 receiving yards.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
Powered By Data Skrive