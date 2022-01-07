Deebo Samuel has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West foes take the field in Week 18 when Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 1,310 receiving yards (81.9 per game) lead the 49ers. He has 73 catches on 115 targets with six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.9% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Samuel is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Rams, 2.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 258.5 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Samuel was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Samuel has put up 16 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averages 94.0 receiving yards.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

