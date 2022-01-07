Derek Carr will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West opponents play in Week 18 when Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has thrown for 4,618 passing yards this season (288.6 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (408-of-590), throwing 21 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (6.8 ypg) on 39 carries.

The Raiders have called a pass in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr has thrown 69 passes in the red zone this season, 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Carr's 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers are 74.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw multiple touchdown passes twice in those outings against the Chargers, while throwing a touchdown pass in seven games.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 237.6 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With 25 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Carr put together a 255-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 77.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.

In his last three outings, Carr has thrown for 692 yards (230.7 per game) while completing 69 of 94 passes (73.4%), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3%

