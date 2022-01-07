Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Derek Carr will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West opponents play in Week 18 when Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has thrown for 4,618 passing yards this season (288.6 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (408-of-590), throwing 21 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (6.8 ypg) on 39 carries.
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr has thrown 69 passes in the red zone this season, 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Carr's 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers are 74.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr threw multiple touchdown passes twice in those outings against the Chargers, while throwing a touchdown pass in seven games.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 237.6 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 25 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Carr put together a 255-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 77.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • In his last three outings, Carr has thrown for 692 yards (230.7 per game) while completing 69 of 94 passes (73.4%), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive