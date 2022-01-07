Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has thrown for 4,618 passing yards this season (288.6 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (408-of-590), throwing 21 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (6.8 ypg) on 39 carries.
- The Raiders have called a pass in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
- Carr has thrown 69 passes in the red zone this season, 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Carr's 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers are 74.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr threw multiple touchdown passes twice in those outings against the Chargers, while throwing a touchdown pass in seven games.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The 237.6 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- With 25 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Carr put together a 255-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 77.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
- In his last three outings, Carr has thrown for 692 yards (230.7 per game) while completing 69 of 94 passes (73.4%), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
