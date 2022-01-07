Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devin Singletary and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Singletary and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Buffalo's top rusher, Singletary, has rushed 169 times for 782 yards (48.9 per game), with six touchdowns.

He also averages 12.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 204 yards.

He has received 169 of his team's 428 carries this season (39.5%).

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Singletary has averaged 34.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets, 31.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Singletary, in five matchups versus the Jets, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Jets allow 136.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Jets have allowed 27 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Falcons, Singletary racked up 110 yards on 23 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Singletary has piled up 57 carries for 235 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He also has six catches for 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game).

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 169 39.5% 782 6 32 33.7% 4.6 Josh Allen 117 27.3% 700 6 28 29.5% 6.0 Zack Moss 91 21.3% 337 4 25 26.3% 3.7 Matt Breida 26 6.1% 125 1 3 3.2% 4.8

