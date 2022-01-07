Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Buffalo's top rusher, Singletary, has rushed 169 times for 782 yards (48.9 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He also averages 12.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 204 yards.
- He has received 169 of his team's 428 carries this season (39.5%).
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Singletary has averaged 34.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets, 31.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Singletary, in five matchups versus the Jets, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Jets allow 136.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Jets have allowed 27 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Falcons, Singletary racked up 110 yards on 23 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Singletary has piled up 57 carries for 235 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He also has six catches for 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game).
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
169
39.5%
782
6
32
33.7%
4.6
Josh Allen
117
27.3%
700
6
28
29.5%
6.0
Zack Moss
91
21.3%
337
4
25
26.3%
3.7
Matt Breida
26
6.1%
125
1
3
3.2%
4.8
