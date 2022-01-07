Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freeman has collected 555 yards (34.7 per game) on 128 attempts with five touchdowns.
- He also has 32 receptions for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one TD.
- He has handled 128, or 26.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freeman's matchup with the Steelers.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Against the Steelers, Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 10.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Freeman has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 31st in the NFL, giving up 139.6 yards per game.
- This season the Steelers have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Rams, Freeman rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per attempt).
- Freeman has 115 rushing yards (38.3 ypg) on 26 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
128
26.6%
555
5
14
22.2%
4.3
Lamar Jackson
133
27.7%
767
2
16
25.4%
5.8
Latavius Murray
103
21.4%
351
5
20
31.7%
3.4
Tyler Huntley
35
7.3%
222
2
3
4.8%
6.3
Powered By Data Skrive