Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Devonta Freeman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has collected 555 yards (34.7 per game) on 128 attempts with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 32 receptions for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one TD.
  • He has handled 128, or 26.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freeman's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Against the Steelers, Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 10.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 31st in the NFL, giving up 139.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Steelers have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Rams, Freeman rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per attempt).
  • Freeman has 115 rushing yards (38.3 ypg) on 26 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

128

26.6%

555

5

14

22.2%

4.3

Lamar Jackson

133

27.7%

767

2

16

25.4%

5.8

Latavius Murray

103

21.4%

351

5

20

31.7%

3.4

Tyler Huntley

35

7.3%

222

2

3

4.8%

6.3

Powered By Data Skrive