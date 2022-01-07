Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Devonta Freeman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has collected 555 yards (34.7 per game) on 128 attempts with five touchdowns.

He also has 32 receptions for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one TD.

He has handled 128, or 26.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 10.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 31st in the NFL, giving up 139.6 yards per game.

This season the Steelers have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Freeman rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per attempt).

Freeman has 115 rushing yards (38.3 ypg) on 26 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 128 26.6% 555 5 14 22.2% 4.3 Lamar Jackson 133 27.7% 767 2 16 25.4% 5.8 Latavius Murray 103 21.4% 351 5 20 31.7% 3.4 Tyler Huntley 35 7.3% 222 2 3 4.8% 6.3

