Devonta Smith will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Eagles. He's been targeted 100 times, and has 61 receptions and five touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 100 of his team's 460 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Smith's 28 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys are 28.0 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are allowing 259.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have conceded 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Smith put together a 54-yard performance against the Football Team last week on three catches (18 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.

Smith's during his last three games stat line reveals 11 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown. He put up 58.0 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1% Jalen Reagor 54 11.7% 31 280 2 5 8.6%

