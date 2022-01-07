Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Devontae Booker for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes hit the field in Week 18 when Booker and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Booker has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 256 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 137 of his team's 394 carries this season (34.8%).
  • The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his two career matchups against them, Booker has averaged 28 rushing yards per game versus the Football Team, 11.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Booker has not run for a touchdown against the Football Team.
  • The Football Team give up 105.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Football Team have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Booker racked up 46 yards on 18 carries.
  • Over his last three games, Booker has collected 147 rushing yards (49.0 per game) on 32 attempts.

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

137

34.8%

579

2

15

33.3%

4.2

Saquon Barkley

151

38.3%

563

2

11

24.4%

3.7

Daniel Jones

62

15.7%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.1%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive