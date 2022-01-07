Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Booker has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 38 catches for 256 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 137 of his team's 394 carries this season (34.8%).
- The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his two career matchups against them, Booker has averaged 28 rushing yards per game versus the Football Team, 11.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Booker has not run for a touchdown against the Football Team.
- The Football Team give up 105.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Football Team have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Booker racked up 46 yards on 18 carries.
- Over his last three games, Booker has collected 147 rushing yards (49.0 per game) on 32 attempts.
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
137
34.8%
579
2
15
33.3%
4.2
Saquon Barkley
151
38.3%
563
2
11
24.4%
3.7
Daniel Jones
62
15.7%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.1%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
