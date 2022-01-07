Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Devontae Booker for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes hit the field in Week 18 when Booker and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 256 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 137 of his team's 394 carries this season (34.8%).

The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his two career matchups against them, Booker has averaged 28 rushing yards per game versus the Football Team, 11.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Booker has not run for a touchdown against the Football Team.

The Football Team give up 105.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Football Team have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Booker racked up 46 yards on 18 carries.

Over his last three games, Booker has collected 147 rushing yards (49.0 per game) on 32 attempts.

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 137 34.8% 579 2 15 33.3% 4.2 Saquon Barkley 151 38.3% 563 2 11 24.4% 3.7 Daniel Jones 62 15.7% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.1% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

