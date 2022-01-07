Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Peoples-Jones' team-high 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) have come on 31 receptions (54 targets) plus three touchdowns.
- Peoples-Jones has been the target of 54 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.9% of the target share.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Peoples-Jones' matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his three matchups against the Bengals, Peoples-Jones' 47.3 receiving yards average is 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- In three matchups versus the Bengals, Peoples-Jones has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The Bengals are allowing 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Steelers, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 76 yards (25.3 yards per catch).
- Over his last three games, Peoples-Jones' 19 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 129 yards (43.0 ypg).
Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
Powered By Data Skrive