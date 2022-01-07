Donovan Peoples-Jones has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North opponents play in Week 18 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones' team-high 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) have come on 31 receptions (54 targets) plus three touchdowns.

Peoples-Jones has been the target of 54 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.9% of the target share.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his three matchups against the Bengals, Peoples-Jones' 47.3 receiving yards average is 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

In three matchups versus the Bengals, Peoples-Jones has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The Bengals are allowing 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 76 yards (25.3 yards per catch).

Over his last three games, Peoples-Jones' 19 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 129 yards (43.0 ypg).

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

