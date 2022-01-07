Skip to main content
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Donovan Peoples-Jones has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North opponents play in Week 18 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Peoples-Jones' team-high 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) have come on 31 receptions (54 targets) plus three touchdowns.
  • Peoples-Jones has been the target of 54 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.9% of the target share.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Peoples-Jones' matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his three matchups against the Bengals, Peoples-Jones' 47.3 receiving yards average is 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Bengals, Peoples-Jones has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The Bengals are allowing 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Steelers, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 76 yards (25.3 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three games, Peoples-Jones' 19 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 129 yards (43.0 ypg).

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

