Before placing any wagers on Dontrell Hilliard's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Hilliard and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hilliard has rushed for 293 yards on 47 carries (32.6 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He has added 18 catches for 86 yards (9.6 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 519 times this season, and he's handled 47 of those attempts (9.1%).

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

Hilliard's 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 21.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games versus the Texans Hilliard has not rushed for a touchdown.

Conceding 143.4 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the worst run defense in the league.

This season the Texans are ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (25).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Hilliard picked up 45 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Hilliard tacked on three catches for 33 yards.

Hilliard has rushed for 114 yards on 22 carries (38.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.

Hilliard has caught nine passes for 37 yards (12.3 ypg).

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dontrell Hilliard 47 9.1% 293 2 3 3.8% 6.2 Derrick Henry 219 42.2% 937 10 32 41.0% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 112 21.6% 497 3 19 24.4% 4.4 Ryan Tannehill 53 10.2% 272 7 14 17.9% 5.1

Powered By Data Skrive