Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Dontrell Hilliard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Before placing any wagers on Dontrell Hilliard's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Hilliard and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hilliard has rushed for 293 yards on 47 carries (32.6 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 18 catches for 86 yards (9.6 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 519 times this season, and he's handled 47 of those attempts (9.1%).
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hilliard's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Hilliard's 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 21.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games versus the Texans Hilliard has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Conceding 143.4 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the worst run defense in the league.
  • This season the Texans are ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (25).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Hilliard picked up 45 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Hilliard tacked on three catches for 33 yards.
  • Hilliard has rushed for 114 yards on 22 carries (38.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
  • Hilliard has caught nine passes for 37 yards (12.3 ypg).

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dontrell Hilliard

47

9.1%

293

2

3

3.8%

6.2

Derrick Henry

219

42.2%

937

10

32

41.0%

4.3

D'Onta Foreman

112

21.6%

497

3

19

24.4%

4.4

Ryan Tannehill

53

10.2%

272

7

14

17.9%

5.1

Powered By Data Skrive