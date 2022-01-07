Skip to main content
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Elijah Mitchell ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has had 186 carries for a team-leading 878 rushing yards (54.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 19 catches for 137 yards (8.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 186 of his team's 468 carries this season (39.7%).
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Mitchell recorded 91 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Rams, 16.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Rams.
  • Mitchell will go up against a Rams squad that allows 101.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • The 49ers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Mitchell rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per attempt).
  • Mitchell tacked on two catches for 11 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Mitchell has put up 119 rushing yards on 21 carries (39.7 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He's also caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

186

39.7%

878

5

19

34.5%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

51

10.9%

320

7

12

21.8%

6.3

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

16.9%

294

2

9

16.4%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

8.1%

168

1

4

7.3%

4.4

