Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has had 186 carries for a team-leading 878 rushing yards (54.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 19 catches for 137 yards (8.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 186 of his team's 468 carries this season (39.7%).
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Mitchell recorded 91 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Rams, 16.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Rams.
- Mitchell will go up against a Rams squad that allows 101.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- The 49ers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Mitchell rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per attempt).
- Mitchell tacked on two catches for 11 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- Mitchell has put up 119 rushing yards on 21 carries (39.7 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.
- He's also caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
186
39.7%
878
5
19
34.5%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
51
10.9%
320
7
12
21.8%
6.3
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
16.9%
294
2
9
16.4%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
8.1%
168
1
4
7.3%
4.4
