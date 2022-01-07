Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Elijah Mitchell ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has had 186 carries for a team-leading 878 rushing yards (54.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 19 catches for 137 yards (8.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 186 of his team's 468 carries this season (39.7%).

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Mitchell recorded 91 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Rams, 16.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Rams.

Mitchell will go up against a Rams squad that allows 101.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

The 49ers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Mitchell rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per attempt).

Mitchell tacked on two catches for 11 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Mitchell has put up 119 rushing yards on 21 carries (39.7 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.

He's also caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 186 39.7% 878 5 19 34.5% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 51 10.9% 320 7 12 21.8% 6.3 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 16.9% 294 2 9 16.4% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 8.1% 168 1 4 7.3% 4.4

