There will be player prop bets available for Emmanuel Sanders ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Sanders' Buffalo Bills (10-6) take the field against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders' 72 targets have resulted in 42 grabs for 626 yards (39.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Sanders has been the target of 11.8% (72 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

Sanders is averaging 38.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Jets, 0.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).

Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets are conceding 276.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a catch in last week's game against the Falcons.

Sanders has racked up 20 yards over his last three games (6.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in two balls on four targets.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6% Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7%

