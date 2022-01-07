Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders' 72 targets have resulted in 42 grabs for 626 yards (39.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Sanders has been the target of 11.8% (72 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- Sanders is averaging 38.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Jets, 0.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
- Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets are conceding 276.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Sanders did not record a catch in last week's game against the Falcons.
- Sanders has racked up 20 yards over his last three games (6.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in two balls on four targets.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
Powered By Data Skrive