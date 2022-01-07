Skip to main content
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

There will be player prop bets available for Emmanuel Sanders ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Sanders' Buffalo Bills (10-6) take the field against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders' 72 targets have resulted in 42 grabs for 626 yards (39.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • Sanders has been the target of 11.8% (72 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Sanders is averaging 38.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Jets, 0.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
  • Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets are conceding 276.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders did not record a catch in last week's game against the Falcons.
  • Sanders has racked up 20 yards over his last three games (6.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in two balls on four targets.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Dawson Knox

66

10.8%

46

538

9

17

14.7%

