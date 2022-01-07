Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Evan Engram, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Engram and the New York Giants (4-12) take on the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram has 404 receiving yards on 45 receptions (68 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

Engram has been the target of 12.1% (68 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.

Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 2.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Engram, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 276.1 yards per game through the air.

With 33 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Engram was targeted two times, totaling 12 yards on one reception.

During his last three games, Engram's 12 targets have resulted in nine catches for 62 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

