Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 219 times for 915 yards (57.2 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 46 passes for 284 yards (17.8 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He has handled 219, or 49.7%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Elliott has averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups, 42.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in three games versus the Eagles, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 103.9 yards per game.
- This season the Eagles are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cardinals, Elliott ran for 16 yards on nine carries.
- He racked up 14 yards on one reeption.
- During his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 105 yards on 34 carries (35.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught five passes for 39 yards and one touchdown.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
219
49.7%
915
10
34
50.0%
4.2
Tony Pollard
130
29.5%
719
2
15
22.1%
5.5
Dak Prescott
48
10.9%
146
1
16
23.5%
3.0
Corey Clement
26
5.9%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
