Ezekiel Elliott will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 219 times for 915 yards (57.2 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

He's also caught 46 passes for 284 yards (17.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has handled 219, or 49.7%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Elliott has averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups, 42.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in three games versus the Eagles, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 103.9 yards per game.

This season the Eagles are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, Elliott ran for 16 yards on nine carries.

He racked up 14 yards on one reeption.

During his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 105 yards on 34 carries (35.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught five passes for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 219 49.7% 915 10 34 50.0% 4.2 Tony Pollard 130 29.5% 719 2 15 22.1% 5.5 Dak Prescott 48 10.9% 146 1 16 23.5% 3.0 Corey Clement 26 5.9% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

