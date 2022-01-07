Skip to main content
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Ezekiel Elliott will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 219 times for 915 yards (57.2 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 46 passes for 284 yards (17.8 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 219, or 49.7%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Elliott has averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups, 42.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in three games versus the Eagles, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 103.9 yards per game.
  • This season the Eagles are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, Elliott ran for 16 yards on nine carries.
  • He racked up 14 yards on one reeption.
  • During his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 105 yards on 34 carries (35.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught five passes for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

219

49.7%

915

10

34

50.0%

4.2

Tony Pollard

130

29.5%

719

2

15

22.1%

5.5

Dak Prescott

48

10.9%

146

1

16

23.5%

3.0

Corey Clement

26

5.9%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

