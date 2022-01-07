There will be player props available for George Kittle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's 87 targets have led to 66 catches for 900 yards (56.3 per game) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.1% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kittle is averaging 87 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Rams, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).

Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 258.5 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Kittle was targeted two times and racked up 29 yards on one reception.

Over his last three games, Kittle has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 143 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

