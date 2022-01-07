Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

There will be player props available for George Kittle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's 87 targets have led to 66 catches for 900 yards (56.3 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.1% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kittle is averaging 87 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Rams, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
  • Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 258.5 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Kittle was targeted two times and racked up 29 yards on one reception.
  • Over his last three games, Kittle has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 143 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive