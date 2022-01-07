George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's 87 targets have led to 66 catches for 900 yards (56.3 per game) and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.1% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Kittle is averaging 87 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Rams, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
- Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 258.5 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Kittle was targeted two times and racked up 29 yards on one reception.
- Over his last three games, Kittle has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 143 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per game.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
