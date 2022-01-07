Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship features a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC).

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 14 games (42.9%) this season.

Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points more than Monday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 23.7 points greater than the 28.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Monday's total of 52.5 .

The 52.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

In Georgia's 14 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 13 times this season and are 8-5 ATS in those contests.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide give up (19.2).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (298.9).

When Georgia churns out over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Crimson Tide average 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs give up (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 9.6 points.

The Crimson Tide average 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs give up (259.8).

When Alabama totals over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .

