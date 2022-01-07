Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 14 games (42.9%) this season.
- Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points more than Monday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 23.7 points greater than the 28.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Monday's total of 52.5 .
- The 52.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- In Georgia's 14 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 13 times this season and are 8-5 ATS in those contests.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide give up (19.2).
- Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (298.9).
- When Georgia churns out over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This season the Crimson Tide average 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs give up (9.6).
- Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 9.6 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs give up (259.8).
- When Alabama totals over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.4
9.6
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
494.1
259.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
16
Giveaways
11
19
Takeaways
20