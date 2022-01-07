Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Gerald Everett, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Everett and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Everett's 47 receptions are good enough for 458 yards (28.6 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 60 times.

Everett has been the target of 12.8% (60 total) of his team's 469 passing attempts this season.

Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Cardinals, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In nine matchups, Everett has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cardinals.

The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Everett was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 36 yards.

Everett has racked up 164 yards over his last three games (54.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 14 targets.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0% Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Freddie Swain 39 8.3% 24 318 3 4 8.0%

