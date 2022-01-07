Skip to main content
Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Gerald Everett, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Everett and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Everett's 47 receptions are good enough for 458 yards (28.6 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 60 times.
  • Everett has been the target of 12.8% (60 total) of his team's 469 passing attempts this season.
  • Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Cardinals, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In nine matchups, Everett has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cardinals.
  • The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Everett was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 36 yards.
  • Everett has racked up 164 yards over his last three games (54.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 14 targets.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Gerald Everett

60

12.8%

47

458

4

7

14.0%

Tyler Lockett

102

21.7%

68

1077

6

6

12.0%

D.K. Metcalf

118

25.2%

70

909

12

18

36.0%

Freddie Swain

39

8.3%

24

318

3

4

8.0%

