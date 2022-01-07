Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Everett's 47 receptions are good enough for 458 yards (28.6 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 60 times.
- Everett has been the target of 12.8% (60 total) of his team's 469 passing attempts this season.
- Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Cardinals, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In nine matchups, Everett has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cardinals.
- The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Lions, Everett was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 36 yards.
- Everett has racked up 164 yards over his last three games (54.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 14 targets.
Everett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gerald Everett
60
12.8%
47
458
4
7
14.0%
Tyler Lockett
102
21.7%
68
1077
6
6
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
118
25.2%
70
909
12
18
36.0%
Freddie Swain
39
8.3%
24
318
3
4
8.0%
