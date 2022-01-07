Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will hope to keep their five-game winning run going in a Week 18 battle with the Detroit Lions (2-13-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in 10 of 16 games this season.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in eight of 16 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.7 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 47.3, 2.8 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 45.5 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 12-4-0 this year.

The Packers have been favored by 3.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 7-3 ATS in those contests.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

This year, the Packers put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (26.3) than the Lions surrender (27.3).

Green Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.3 points.

The Packers collect 364.8 yards per game, only 15.1 fewer than the 379.9 the Lions give up per matchup.

In games that Green Bay piles up over 379.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

So far this year, the Lions have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more 14 times and are 9-5 ATS in those matchups.

Detroit's games this year have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).

This year the Lions rack up just 2.9 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

Detroit is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.

The Lions collect 317.5 yards per game, only 5.9 fewer than the 323.4 the Packers allow.

In games that Detroit picks up over 323.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

This year the Lions have 23 turnovers, three fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

Detroit is 5-2 against the spread, and 2-5 overall, at home this season.

This year, in seven games at home, Detroit has hit the over three times.

This season, Lions home games average 46.9 points, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Away from home, Green Bay is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-2) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In three of eight away games this season, Green Bay has hit the over.

The average point total in Packers away games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.