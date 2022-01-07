Hunter Henry has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Henry and the New England Patriots (10-6) take on the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has 45 receptions (on 69 targets) for 517 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Henry has been the target of 13.7% (69 total) of his team's 505 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Dolphins, 2.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Henry has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry hauled in three passes for 37 yards while being targeted five times.

Henry has 123 receiving yards on 10 catches (19 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9% Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Nelson Agholor 61 12.1% 36 450 3 6 8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive