Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has 45 receptions (on 69 targets) for 517 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
- Henry has been the target of 13.7% (69 total) of his team's 505 passing attempts this season.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Dolphins, 2.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Henry has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry hauled in three passes for 37 yards while being targeted five times.
- Henry has 123 receiving yards on 10 catches (19 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 41.0 yards per game.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Nelson Agholor
61
12.1%
36
450
3
6
8.5%
