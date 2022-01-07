Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Hunter Henry has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Henry and the New England Patriots (10-6) take on the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has 45 receptions (on 69 targets) for 517 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
  • Henry has been the target of 13.7% (69 total) of his team's 505 passing attempts this season.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Dolphins, 2.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Henry has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry hauled in three passes for 37 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Henry has 123 receiving yards on 10 catches (19 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Nelson Agholor

61

12.1%

36

450

3

6

8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive