Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West rivals take the field in Week 18 when Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow's 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) lead all receivers on the Raiders. He's been targeted 123 times and has collected 99 receptions and seven touchdowns.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 20.8% (123 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.
  • With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Renfrow has averaged 51.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 14.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Chargers, Renfrow has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chargers' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Colts, Renfrow was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 76 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Renfrow has put up 148 yards in his last three games (49.3 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

