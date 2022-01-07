Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West rivals take the field in Week 18 when Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) lead all receivers on the Raiders. He's been targeted 123 times and has collected 99 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 20.8% (123 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.

With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Renfrow has averaged 51.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 14.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups versus the Chargers, Renfrow has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Renfrow was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 76 yards and scored one touchdown.

Renfrow has put up 148 yards in his last three games (49.3 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3% Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1%

