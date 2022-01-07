Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow's 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) lead all receivers on the Raiders. He's been targeted 123 times and has collected 99 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- Renfrow has been the target of 20.8% (123 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.
- With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Renfrow has averaged 51.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 14.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups versus the Chargers, Renfrow has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chargers' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Colts, Renfrow was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 76 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Renfrow has put up 148 yards in his last three games (49.3 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
