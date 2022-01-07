Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) will carry an eight-game losing run into a Week 18 clash against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in eight of 16 games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.3 points higher than the combined 41.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 44 total in this contest.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.0 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 16 opportunities (50%).

The Colts score just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars allow (27.9).

When Indianapolis scores more than 27.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Colts average just 6.3 fewer yards per game (354.3) than the Jaguars allow per outing (360.6).

When Indianapolis piles up over 360.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has played 16 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Jaguars have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on five of 16 set point totals (31.2%).

The Jaguars score 7.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts allow (21.2).

The Jaguars collect 40.2 fewer yards per game (304.6) than the Colts give up per contest (344.8).

Jacksonville is 1-5 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team totals more than 344.8 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 29 times, four fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-6 overall there, this season.

In eight home games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over twice.

This season, Jaguars home games average 46.4 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Indianapolis is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, in away games.

This year, in seven road games, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.

Colts away games this season average 45.9 total points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (44).

