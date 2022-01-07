Skip to main content
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

There will be player props available for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) play the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has reeled in 79 balls, with a team-best 1,429 receiving yards plus 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 124 times, and is averaging 89.3 yards per game.
  • Chase has been the target of 124 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
  • Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Chase had 49 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 0.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.
  • The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Browns have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards (24.2 yards per catch) and scored three touchdowns while being targeted 12 times.
  • Chase has caught 19 passes (26 targets) for 394 yards (131.3 per game) with three TDs during his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive