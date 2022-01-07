Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has reeled in 79 balls, with a team-best 1,429 receiving yards plus 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 124 times, and is averaging 89.3 yards per game.
- Chase has been the target of 124 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Chase had 49 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 0.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.
- The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Browns have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards (24.2 yards per catch) and scored three touchdowns while being targeted 12 times.
- Chase has caught 19 passes (26 targets) for 394 yards (131.3 per game) with three TDs during his last three games.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
