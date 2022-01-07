There will be player props available for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) play the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has reeled in 79 balls, with a team-best 1,429 receiving yards plus 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 124 times, and is averaging 89.3 yards per game.

Chase has been the target of 124 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Chase had 49 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 0.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.

The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.5 yards per game through the air.

The Browns have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards (24.2 yards per catch) and scored three touchdowns while being targeted 12 times.

Chase has caught 19 passes (26 targets) for 394 yards (131.3 per game) with three TDs during his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

