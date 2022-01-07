Skip to main content
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Jalen Hurts has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards (196.5 per game) while completing 265 of 432 passes (61.3%), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He has added 784 rushing yards on 139 carries (plus 10 touchdowns), averaging 49.0 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hurts accounts for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 432 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In three matchups against the Cowboys, Hurts averaged 225.7 passing yards per game, 225.7 yards above his over/under for Saturday.
  • Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those three outings against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • The Cowboys are conceding 259.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts racked up 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.
  • He also added 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Hurts has thrown for 709 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (54-of-81), with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (236.3 per game).
  • He has tacked on 89 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

