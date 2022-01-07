Jalen Hurts has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards (196.5 per game) while completing 265 of 432 passes (61.3%), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He has added 784 rushing yards on 139 carries (plus 10 touchdowns), averaging 49.0 yards per game.

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Hurts accounts for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 432 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In three matchups against the Cowboys, Hurts averaged 225.7 passing yards per game, 225.7 yards above his over/under for Saturday.

Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those three outings against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

The Cowboys are conceding 259.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts racked up 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.

He also added 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Hurts has thrown for 709 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (54-of-81), with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (236.3 per game).

He has tacked on 89 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1%

Powered By Data Skrive