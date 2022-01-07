Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards (196.5 per game) while completing 265 of 432 passes (61.3%), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He has added 784 rushing yards on 139 carries (plus 10 touchdowns), averaging 49.0 yards per game.
- The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Hurts accounts for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 432 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In three matchups against the Cowboys, Hurts averaged 225.7 passing yards per game, 225.7 yards above his over/under for Saturday.
- Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those three outings against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- The Cowboys are conceding 259.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts racked up 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.
- He also added 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Hurts has thrown for 709 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (54-of-81), with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (236.3 per game).
- He has tacked on 89 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
