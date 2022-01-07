Jamaal Williams will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Williams and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 558 yards on 140 carries (34.9 ypg) this season, with three rushing touchdowns.

He also has 148 receiving yards (9.3 per game) on 25 catches.

He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Williams' 25 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 18.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Packers.

The Packers give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

The Packers have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Williams picked up 22 yards on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He added 22 yards on three receptions.

Williams has 30 carries for 99 yards (33.0 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 140 34.9% 558 3 22 44.0% 4.0 D'Andre Swift 144 35.9% 587 4 18 36.0% 4.1 Craig Reynolds 52 13.0% 228 0 3 6.0% 4.4 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.5% 118 1 1 2.0% 6.6

