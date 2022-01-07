Skip to main content
Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Jamaal Williams will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Williams and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 558 yards on 140 carries (34.9 ypg) this season, with three rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has 148 receiving yards (9.3 per game) on 25 catches.
  • He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Williams' 25 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 18.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Packers.
  • The Packers give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Packers have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Williams picked up 22 yards on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He added 22 yards on three receptions.
  • Williams has 30 carries for 99 yards (33.0 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

Powered By Data Skrive