Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 558 yards on 140 carries (34.9 ypg) this season, with three rushing touchdowns.
- He also has 148 receiving yards (9.3 per game) on 25 catches.
- He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.
- The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Williams' 25 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 18.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Packers.
- The Packers give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- The Packers have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Williams picked up 22 yards on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He added 22 yards on three receptions.
- Williams has 30 carries for 99 yards (33.0 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Williams' Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jamaal Williams
140
34.9%
558
3
22
44.0%
4.0
D'Andre Swift
144
35.9%
587
4
18
36.0%
4.1
Craig Reynolds
52
13.0%
228
0
3
6.0%
4.4
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.5%
118
1
1
2.0%
6.6
Powered By Data Skrive