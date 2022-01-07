Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Arizona's top rusher, Conner, has carried the ball 187 times for 700 yards (43.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 31 passes for 334 yards (20.9 per game) with two TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 468 times this season, and he's handled 187 of those attempts (40.0%).
  • The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conner's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Conner has averaged 47.5 rushing yards against the Seahawks, seven more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In all two games versus the Seahawks Conner has run for a touchdown. He did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Allowing 113.4 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 18th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

  • Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
  • Over his last three games, Conner has 39 rushing yards on eight carries (13 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
  • He also has 31 receiving yards (10.3 per game) on two catches.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

187

40.0%

700

14

39

41.5%

3.7

Chase Edmonds

116

24.8%

592

2

20

21.3%

5.1

Kyler Murray

83

17.7%

388

5

23

24.5%

4.7

Eno Benjamin

27

5.8%

87

1

1

1.1%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive