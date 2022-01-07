Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Arizona's top rusher, Conner, has carried the ball 187 times for 700 yards (43.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns.

And he has caught 31 passes for 334 yards (20.9 per game) with two TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 468 times this season, and he's handled 187 of those attempts (40.0%).

The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Over his two career matchups against them, Conner has averaged 47.5 rushing yards against the Seahawks, seven more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In all two games versus the Seahawks Conner has run for a touchdown. He did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Allowing 113.4 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 18th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.

Over his last three games, Conner has 39 rushing yards on eight carries (13 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

He also has 31 receiving yards (10.3 per game) on two catches.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 187 40.0% 700 14 39 41.5% 3.7 Chase Edmonds 116 24.8% 592 2 20 21.3% 5.1 Kyler Murray 83 17.7% 388 5 23 24.5% 4.7 Eno Benjamin 27 5.8% 87 1 1 1.1% 3.2

