James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Arizona's top rusher, Conner, has carried the ball 187 times for 700 yards (43.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns.
- And he has caught 31 passes for 334 yards (20.9 per game) with two TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 468 times this season, and he's handled 187 of those attempts (40.0%).
- The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Over his two career matchups against them, Conner has averaged 47.5 rushing yards against the Seahawks, seven more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In all two games versus the Seahawks Conner has run for a touchdown. He did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Allowing 113.4 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 18th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
- Over his last three games, Conner has 39 rushing yards on eight carries (13 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
- He also has 31 receiving yards (10.3 per game) on two catches.
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
187
40.0%
700
14
39
41.5%
3.7
Chase Edmonds
116
24.8%
592
2
20
21.3%
5.1
Kyler Murray
83
17.7%
388
5
23
24.5%
4.7
Eno Benjamin
27
5.8%
87
1
1
1.1%
3.2
