James Washington Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
James Washington Prop Bet Odds
James Washington Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Washington has recorded 285 receiving yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 44 targets this year.
- Washington has been the target of 44 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 7.1% of the target share.
- Washington (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Washington has averaged 14 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Ravens, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In seven matchups versus the Ravens, Washington has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens have surrendered 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Washington did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.
- Washington has hauled in three passes (eight targets) for 36 yards (12.0 per game) over his last three games.
Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
James Washington
44
7.1%
24
285
2
8
8.6%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
