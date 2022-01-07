Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

James Washington Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

James Washington will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Washington Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Washington has recorded 285 receiving yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 44 targets this year.
  • Washington has been the target of 44 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 7.1% of the target share.
  • Washington (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Washington's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Washington has averaged 14 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Ravens, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In seven matchups versus the Ravens, Washington has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens have surrendered 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Washington did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.
  • Washington has hauled in three passes (eight targets) for 36 yards (12.0 per game) over his last three games.

Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

James Washington

44

7.1%

24

285

2

8

8.6%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive