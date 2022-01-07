James Washington will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Washington Prop Bet Odds

James Washington Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Washington has recorded 285 receiving yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 44 targets this year.

Washington has been the target of 44 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 7.1% of the target share.

Washington (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Washington's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Washington has averaged 14 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Ravens, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups versus the Ravens, Washington has not had a touchdown catch.

The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens have surrendered 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Washington did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.

Washington has hauled in three passes (eight targets) for 36 yards (12.0 per game) over his last three games.

Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % James Washington 44 7.1% 24 285 2 8 8.6% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive