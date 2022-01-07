Skip to main content
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Jamison Crowder has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Crowder and the New York Jets (4-12) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Crowder has 431 receiving yards on 50 receptions (71 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 26.9 yards per game.
  • Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
  • Crowder (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while running the ball 38.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his five matchups against the Bills, Crowder's 60 receiving yards average is 27.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
  • Crowder has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • This week Crowder will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game against the Buccaneers.
  • Crowder has totaled 40 receiving yards (13.3 per game), reeling in five passes on eight targets over his last three outings.

Crowder's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jamison Crowder

71

12.2%

50

431

2

11

16.2%

Elijah Moore

77

13.2%

43

538

5

7

10.3%

Corey Davis

59

10.1%

34

492

4

4

5.9%

Braxton Berrios

65

11.1%

46

431

2

8

11.8%

