Jamison Crowder has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Crowder and the New York Jets (4-12) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder has 431 receiving yards on 50 receptions (71 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 26.9 yards per game.

Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.

Crowder (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while running the ball 38.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his five matchups against the Bills, Crowder's 60 receiving yards average is 27.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).

Crowder has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

This week Crowder will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).

The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game against the Buccaneers.

Crowder has totaled 40 receiving yards (13.3 per game), reeling in five passes on eight targets over his last three outings.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 71 12.2% 50 431 2 11 16.2% Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Braxton Berrios 65 11.1% 46 431 2 8 11.8%

