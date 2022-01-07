Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook's stat line reveals 44 catches for 484 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 30.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 76 times.
- So far this season, 12.5% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Cook has averaged 41.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, seven more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- The Raiders have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 225.8 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Cook did not have a catch in last week's game against the Broncos.
- Cook has caught six passes on 12 targets for 76 yards in his last three games, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
76
12.5%
44
484
4
12
12.2%
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
Powered By Data Skrive