Jared Cook has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's stat line reveals 44 catches for 484 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 30.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 76 times.

So far this season, 12.5% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Cook has averaged 41.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, seven more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The Raiders have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 225.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Cook did not have a catch in last week's game against the Broncos.

Cook has caught six passes on 12 targets for 76 yards in his last three games, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2% Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3%

