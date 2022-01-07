Skip to main content
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Jared Goff ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has passed for 3,007 yards while completing 67% of his throws (311-of-464), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions (187.9 yards per game).
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 87 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 17 carries.
  • The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time.
  • Goff has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Goff's 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 43.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff threw a TD pass in each of those games against the Packers, while recording multiple TDs two times.
  • The Packers are allowing 231.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Goff has passed for 216 yards while completing 80.8% of his throws (21-of-26), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (72.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

108

19.3%

82

803

4

12

19.4%

T.J. Hockenson

84

15.0%

61

583

4

9

14.5%

Kalif Raymond

66

11.8%

44

475

3

6

9.7%

