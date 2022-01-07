Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has passed for 3,007 yards while completing 67% of his throws (311-of-464), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions (187.9 yards per game).
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 87 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 17 carries.
- The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time.
- Goff has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Goff's 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 43.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff threw a TD pass in each of those games against the Packers, while recording multiple TDs two times.
- The Packers are allowing 231.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Goff has passed for 216 yards while completing 80.8% of his throws (21-of-26), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (72.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
