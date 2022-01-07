Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Jared Goff ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has passed for 3,007 yards while completing 67% of his throws (311-of-464), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions (187.9 yards per game).

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 87 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 17 carries.

The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time.

Goff has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Goff's 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 43.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff threw a TD pass in each of those games against the Packers, while recording multiple TDs two times.

The Packers are allowing 231.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Goff has passed for 216 yards while completing 80.8% of his throws (21-of-26), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (72.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7%

