Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Jarvis Landry ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Landry and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) square off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Landry has caught 46 passes (on 79 targets) for 495 yards (30.9 per game) and one touchdown this year.

Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Landry has been on the receiving end of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Landry is averaging 50.1 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Bengals, 2.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).

In eight matchups, Landry has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bengals.

Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

This week Landry will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers last week, Landry was targeted 10 times and picked up 43 yards on four receptions.

Landry has eight receptions (on 17 targets) for 98 yards during his last three games, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Landry's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

