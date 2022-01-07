Skip to main content
Jarvis Landry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Jarvis Landry ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Landry and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) square off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Landry has caught 46 passes (on 79 targets) for 495 yards (30.9 per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Landry has been on the receiving end of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Landry is averaging 50.1 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Bengals, 2.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
  • In eight matchups, Landry has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bengals.
  • Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • This week Landry will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers last week, Landry was targeted 10 times and picked up 43 yards on four receptions.
  • Landry has eight receptions (on 17 targets) for 98 yards during his last three games, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Landry's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

