Jarvis Landry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds
Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Landry has caught 46 passes (on 79 targets) for 495 yards (30.9 per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Landry has been on the receiving end of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Landry's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Landry is averaging 50.1 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Bengals, 2.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
- In eight matchups, Landry has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bengals.
- Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- This week Landry will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Steelers last week, Landry was targeted 10 times and picked up 43 yards on four receptions.
- Landry has eight receptions (on 17 targets) for 98 yards during his last three games, averaging 32.7 yards per game.
Landry's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
Powered By Data Skrive