Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Javonte Williams has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-9) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 191 rushing attempts for a team-leading 857 yards (53.6 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 298 receiving yards (18.6 per game) on 41 catches, with three TDs.
  • He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Williams' 102 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chiefs are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 17th in the league, conceding 113.0 yards per game.
  • The Broncos are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 30 yards.
  • In his last three games, Williams has taken 36 carries for 114 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

191

44.7%

857

4

27

35.5%

4.5

Melvin Gordon III

191

44.7%

808

7

35

46.1%

4.2

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.0%

106

2

10

13.2%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

0.9%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

