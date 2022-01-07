Javonte Williams has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-9) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 191 rushing attempts for a team-leading 857 yards (53.6 per game), with four touchdowns.

He also has 298 receiving yards (18.6 per game) on 41 catches, with three TDs.

He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Williams' 102 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chiefs are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 17th in the league, conceding 113.0 yards per game.

The Broncos are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 30 yards.

In his last three games, Williams has taken 36 carries for 114 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 191 44.7% 857 4 27 35.5% 4.5 Melvin Gordon III 191 44.7% 808 7 35 46.1% 4.2 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.0% 106 2 10 13.2% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 0.9% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

