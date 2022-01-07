Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 191 rushing attempts for a team-leading 857 yards (53.6 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also has 298 receiving yards (18.6 per game) on 41 catches, with three TDs.
- He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
- The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Williams' 102 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chiefs are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 17th in the league, conceding 113.0 yards per game.
- The Broncos are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 30 yards.
- In his last three games, Williams has taken 36 carries for 114 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
191
44.7%
857
4
27
35.5%
4.5
Melvin Gordon III
191
44.7%
808
7
35
46.1%
4.2
Teddy Bridgewater
30
7.0%
106
2
10
13.2%
3.5
Mike Boone
4
0.9%
35
0
0
0.0%
8.8
