Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jaylen Waddle for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle has racked up 99 catches for 988 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 133 times, and averages 61.8 receiving yards per game.
  • Waddle has been the target of 22.4% (133 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Waddle put up 61 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Patriots, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots are giving up 208.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Waddle was targeted seven times and racked up three catches for 47 yards (15.7 yards per reception).
  • Waddle has recorded 139 receiving yards (46.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets in his last three games.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

39

6.6%

32

325

0

7

9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive