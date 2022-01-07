Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jaylen Waddle for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has racked up 99 catches for 988 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 133 times, and averages 61.8 receiving yards per game.

Waddle has been the target of 22.4% (133 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

Waddle put up 61 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Patriots, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Patriots.

The Patriots are giving up 208.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Waddle was targeted seven times and racked up three catches for 47 yards (15.7 yards per reception).

Waddle has recorded 139 receiving yards (46.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets in his last three games.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

