Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has passed for 3,494 yards while completing 68% of his throws (278-of-409), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (218.4 yards per game).

He has added 50 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.1 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has attempted 51 of his 409 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Garoppolo averaged 246.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams, 48.1 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Rams.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 258.5 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.

Garoppolo has put up 557 passing yards (185.7 ypg) on 44-of-58 with two touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9%

