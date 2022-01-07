Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has passed for 3,494 yards while completing 68% of his throws (278-of-409), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (218.4 yards per game).
  • He has added 50 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.1 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has attempted 51 of his 409 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Garoppolo averaged 246.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams, 48.1 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Rams.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 258.5 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.
  • Garoppolo has put up 557 passing yards (185.7 ypg) on 44-of-58 with two touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

