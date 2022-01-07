Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (288.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-of-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per game.
- The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.
- Burrow has attempted 55 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In three matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game, 69.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes against the Browns twice over those outings.
- The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Burrow completed 76.9% of his passes for 446 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
- Burrow has put up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 ypg) on 82-of-107 with nine touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive