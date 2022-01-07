Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jonathan Taylor for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South opponents at TIAA Bank Field.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has run for a team-leading 1,734 yards on 317 attempts (108.4 yards per game) while scoring 18 touchdowns.

He's also added 37 catches for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 481 times this season, and he's handled 317 of those attempts (65.9%).

The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Taylor averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Jaguars, 15.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor, in three matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).

Conceding 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Jaguars have given up 22 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Taylor put together a 108-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball 20 times (averaging 5.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Taylor has 386 rushing yards on 76 carries (128.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 317 65.9% 1,734 18 83 79.8% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 56 11.6% 276 2 5 4.8% 4.9 Carson Wentz 54 11.2% 198 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 5.8% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

