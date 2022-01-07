Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has run for a team-leading 1,734 yards on 317 attempts (108.4 yards per game) while scoring 18 touchdowns.
- He's also added 37 catches for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 481 times this season, and he's handled 317 of those attempts (65.9%).
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Taylor averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Jaguars, 15.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor, in three matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
- Conceding 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Jaguars have given up 22 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Taylor put together a 108-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball 20 times (averaging 5.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Taylor has 386 rushing yards on 76 carries (128.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
317
65.9%
1,734
18
83
79.8%
5.5
Nyheim Hines
56
11.6%
276
2
5
4.8%
4.9
Carson Wentz
54
11.2%
198
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
5.8%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
