Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jonathan Taylor for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South opponents at TIAA Bank Field.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has run for a team-leading 1,734 yards on 317 attempts (108.4 yards per game) while scoring 18 touchdowns.
  • He's also added 37 catches for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 481 times this season, and he's handled 317 of those attempts (65.9%).
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Taylor averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Jaguars, 15.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor, in three matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • Conceding 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Jaguars have given up 22 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Taylor put together a 108-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball 20 times (averaging 5.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Taylor has 386 rushing yards on 76 carries (128.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

317

65.9%

1,734

18

83

79.8%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

56

11.6%

276

2

5

4.8%

4.9

Carson Wentz

54

11.2%

198

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

5.8%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

