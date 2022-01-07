There will be player prop bets available for Josh Allen before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Allen's Buffalo Bills (10-6) hit the field against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 per game) while completing 64.1% of his passes (385-of-601), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He has added 700 rushing yards (43.8 ypg) on 117 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.

Allen has thrown 115 passes in the red zone this season, 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

Allen's 207.1 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Jets are 74.4 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those outings against the Jets, and threw multiple TDs twice.

The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, Allen racked up 120 yards while completing 42.3% of his passes with three interceptions.

He also added 81 yards on 15 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt while rushing for two touchdowns.

In his last three outings, Allen has thrown for 644 yards (214.7 per game) while completing 60 of 107 passes (56.1%), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added 169 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6%

