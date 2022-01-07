Skip to main content
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Josh Jacobs will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Las Vegas' top rusher, Jacobs, has carried the ball 191 times for 740 yards (46.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.
  • He also has 52 receptions for 336 yards (21 per game).
  • He has handled 191, or 50.3%, of his team's 380 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Jacobs has averaged 50.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 15.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups against the Chargers, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 136.7 yards per game.
  • Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 29th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (21).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Colts, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He tacked on four receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Jacobs has piled up 244 rushing yards (81.3 per game) on 58 attempts with one touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 18 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 54 yards.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

191

50.3%

740

8

31

47.0%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

63

16.6%

254

2

11

16.7%

4

Peyton Barber

55

14.5%

212

2

10

15.2%

3.9

Derek Carr

39

10.3%

109

0

7

10.6%

2.8

Powered By Data Skrive