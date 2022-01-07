Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Las Vegas' top rusher, Jacobs, has carried the ball 191 times for 740 yards (46.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.
- He also has 52 receptions for 336 yards (21 per game).
- He has handled 191, or 50.3%, of his team's 380 rushing attempts this season.
- The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Jacobs has averaged 50.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 15.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups against the Chargers, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Chargers have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 136.7 yards per game.
- Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 29th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (21).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Colts, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He tacked on four receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Jacobs has piled up 244 rushing yards (81.3 per game) on 58 attempts with one touchdown.
- He's also averaged 18 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 54 yards.
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
191
50.3%
740
8
31
47.0%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
63
16.6%
254
2
11
16.7%
4
Peyton Barber
55
14.5%
212
2
10
15.2%
3.9
Derek Carr
39
10.3%
109
0
7
10.6%
2.8
