Josh Jacobs will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Las Vegas' top rusher, Jacobs, has carried the ball 191 times for 740 yards (46.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.

He also has 52 receptions for 336 yards (21 per game).

He has handled 191, or 50.3%, of his team's 380 rushing attempts this season.

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Jacobs has averaged 50.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 15.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups against the Chargers, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Chargers have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 136.7 yards per game.

Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 29th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (21).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Colts, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown.

He tacked on four receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Jacobs has piled up 244 rushing yards (81.3 per game) on 58 attempts with one touchdown.

He's also averaged 18 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 54 yards.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 191 50.3% 740 8 31 47.0% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 63 16.6% 254 2 11 16.7% 4 Peyton Barber 55 14.5% 212 2 10 15.2% 3.9 Derek Carr 39 10.3% 109 0 7 10.6% 2.8

