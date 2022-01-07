Justin Herbert will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 4,631 passing yards this season (289.4 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (409-of-608), throwing 35 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.

He also has 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert accounts for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 98 of his 608 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In three matchups against the Raiders, Herbert averaged 287.3 passing yards per game, 3.8 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Herbert threw multiple TDs in all of those matchups against the Raiders.

The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 71.0% of his passes for 237 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Herbert has thrown for 809 yards (269.7 ypg) on 71-of-104 passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 33 rushing yards (11 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3%

Powered By Data Skrive