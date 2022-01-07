Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has thrown for 4,631 passing yards this season (289.4 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (409-of-608), throwing 35 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
- He also has 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
- The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert accounts for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 98 of his 608 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In three matchups against the Raiders, Herbert averaged 287.3 passing yards per game, 3.8 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Herbert threw multiple TDs in all of those matchups against the Raiders.
- The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 71.0% of his passes for 237 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Herbert has thrown for 809 yards (269.7 ypg) on 71-of-104 passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 33 rushing yards (11 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
