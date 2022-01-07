Skip to main content
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Justin Herbert will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Allegiant Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 4,631 passing yards this season (289.4 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (409-of-608), throwing 35 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
  • He also has 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert accounts for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 98 of his 608 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In three matchups against the Raiders, Herbert averaged 287.3 passing yards per game, 3.8 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Herbert threw multiple TDs in all of those matchups against the Raiders.
  • The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 71.0% of his passes for 237 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Herbert has thrown for 809 yards (269.7 ypg) on 71-of-104 passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 33 rushing yards (11 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

Powered By Data Skrive