Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has been targeted 160 times and has 103 catches, leading the Vikings with 1,509 receiving yards (94.3 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 160 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.
- Jefferson (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Jefferson's 95.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bears are 4.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (210.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Bears have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Jefferson caught six passes for 58 yards while being targeted 11 times.
- Jefferson has added 18 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 33 times, producing 73.7 yards per game.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
