In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North foes play in Week 18 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has been targeted 160 times and has 103 catches, leading the Vikings with 1,509 receiving yards (94.3 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 160 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.

Jefferson (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Jefferson's 95.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bears are 4.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (210.8 yards allowed per game).

The Bears have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Jefferson caught six passes for 58 yards while being targeted 11 times.

Jefferson has added 18 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 33 times, producing 73.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5% Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2%

Powered By Data Skrive