Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about K.J. Osborn and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn has caught 49 passes on 78 targets for 634 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 39.6 yards per game.
  • Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
  • Osborn (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his three matchups against the Bears, Osborn's seven receiving yards average is 44.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Bears, Osborn has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Osborn was targeted five times and racked up 50 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Osborn has 139 receiving yards on 11 receptions (15 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 46.3 yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

Tyler Conklin

83

14.3%

59

587

3

16

22.2%

Powered By Data Skrive