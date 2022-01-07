K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn has caught 49 passes on 78 targets for 634 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 39.6 yards per game.
- Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
- Osborn (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his three matchups against the Bears, Osborn's seven receiving yards average is 44.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
- In three matchups versus the Bears, Osborn has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Osborn was targeted five times and racked up 50 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Osborn has 139 receiving yards on 11 receptions (15 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 46.3 yards per game.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
