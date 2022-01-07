Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about K.J. Osborn and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn has caught 49 passes on 78 targets for 634 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 39.6 yards per game.

Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.

Osborn (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his three matchups against the Bears, Osborn's seven receiving yards average is 44.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).

In three matchups versus the Bears, Osborn has not had a touchdown catch.

The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Osborn was targeted five times and racked up 50 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Osborn has 139 receiving yards on 11 receptions (15 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 46.3 yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5% Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2%

Powered By Data Skrive