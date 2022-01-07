Before Kadarius Toney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Toney and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Toney has caught 39 passes on 57 targets for 420 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 10.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Toney has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

Toney had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Football Team, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).

Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Football Team.

This week Toney will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).

At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Toney did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.

Toney's four receptions over his last three games have turned into 28 yards (9.3 ypg). He's been targeted nine times.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive