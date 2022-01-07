Skip to main content
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Before Kadarius Toney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Toney and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Toney has caught 39 passes on 57 targets for 420 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 10.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Toney has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Toney had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Football Team, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
  • Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Football Team.
  • This week Toney will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Toney did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
  • Toney's four receptions over his last three games have turned into 28 yards (9.3 ypg). He's been targeted nine times.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

