Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Kalif Raymond ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Raymond's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) play the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond's stat line this year shows 44 catches for 475 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 29.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 66 times.

Raymond has been the target of 11.8% (66 total) of his team's 561 passing attempts this season.

Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his two matchups against the Packers, Raymond's nine receiving yards average is 18.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).

Raymond, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Packers have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 231.8 yards per game through the air.

The Packers' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Raymond did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Over his last three games, Raymond's eight targets have resulted in five catches for 32 yards (10.7 ypg).

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7% Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% D'Andre Swift 73 13.0% 58 436 2 7 11.3%

