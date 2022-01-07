Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond's stat line this year shows 44 catches for 475 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 29.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 66 times.
- Raymond has been the target of 11.8% (66 total) of his team's 561 passing attempts this season.
- Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his two matchups against the Packers, Raymond's nine receiving yards average is 18.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
- Raymond, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Packers have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 231.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Raymond did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Over his last three games, Raymond's eight targets have resulted in five catches for 32 yards (10.7 ypg).
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
D'Andre Swift
73
13.0%
58
436
2
7
11.3%
Powered By Data Skrive