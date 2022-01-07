Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Denver Broncos (7-9) will look to end a three-game slide when they meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) in Week 18.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in 10 of 16 games this season.

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in five of 16 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.7, is 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 39.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.3 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 7.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45 total in this game is 1.0 point above the 44.0 average total in Broncos games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

The Chiefs average 28.3 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos give up per outing (18.4).

When Kansas City puts up more than 18.4 points, it is 8-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 75.2 more yards per game (397.3) than the Broncos give up per outing (322.1).

In games that Kansas City amasses more than 322.1 yards, the team is 7-7 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (19).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Broncos.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played 16 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 16 opportunities (25%).

This season the Broncos put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Chiefs surrender (21.3).

Denver is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.

The Broncos average 40.9 fewer yards per game (328.4) than the Chiefs give up (369.3).

Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 369.3 yards.

The Broncos have 17 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Denver is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

At home, as 11-point underdogs or greater, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

In eight home games this year, Denver has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 44.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).

Kansas City is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, on the road.

Kansas City has hit the over in five of seven away games this season.

The average point total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.9 points, 8.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.