Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kareem Hunt, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. AFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-9) play the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hunt has totaled 386 rushing yards on 78 carries (24.1 yards per game) with five touchdowns this season.
  • He also averages 10.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 174 yards.
  • He has received 78 of his team's 444 carries this season (17.6%).
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.8% of the time while running the ball 47.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hunt averaged 46.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals, 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hunt, in six matchups against the Bengals, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fifth in the NFL, allowing 96.1 yards per game.
  • This year the Bengals have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.
  • Hunt has 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

78

17.6%

386

5

15

18.5%

4.9

Nick Chubb

219

49.3%

1,201

8

37

45.7%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

75

16.9%

411

2

12

14.8%

5.5

Baker Mayfield

37

8.3%

134

1

4

4.9%

3.6

