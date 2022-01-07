Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kareem Hunt, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. AFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-9) play the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hunt has totaled 386 rushing yards on 78 carries (24.1 yards per game) with five touchdowns this season.

He also averages 10.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 174 yards.

He has received 78 of his team's 444 carries this season (17.6%).

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.8% of the time while running the ball 47.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hunt averaged 46.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals, 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hunt, in six matchups against the Bengals, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fifth in the NFL, allowing 96.1 yards per game.

This year the Bengals have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.

Hunt has 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 78 17.6% 386 5 15 18.5% 4.9 Nick Chubb 219 49.3% 1,201 8 37 45.7% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 75 16.9% 411 2 12 14.8% 5.5 Baker Mayfield 37 8.3% 134 1 4 4.9% 3.6

