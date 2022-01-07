There will be player prop bets available for Keenan Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has been targeted 149 times and has 100 catches, leading the Chargers with 1,086 yards (67.9 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.

Allen has been the target of 149 of his team's 610 passing attempts this season, or 24.4% of the target share.

Allen (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his three matchups against the Raiders, Allen's 52 receiving yards average is 20.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Allen, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Allen was targeted nine times and totaled 44 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Allen has caught 14 passes on 25 targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 52.3 yards per game.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3% Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2%

