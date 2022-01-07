Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

There will be player prop bets available for Keenan Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has been targeted 149 times and has 100 catches, leading the Chargers with 1,086 yards (67.9 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.
  • Allen has been the target of 149 of his team's 610 passing attempts this season, or 24.4% of the target share.
  • Allen (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his three matchups against the Raiders, Allen's 52 receiving yards average is 20.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Allen, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
  • The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Allen was targeted nine times and totaled 44 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Allen has caught 14 passes on 25 targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 52.3 yards per game.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

Jared Cook

76

12.5%

44

484

4

12

12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive