In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kendrick Bourne and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. AFC East foes play in Week 18 when Bourne and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has put up 776 yards (on 52 catches) with five touchdowns. He's been targeted 66 times, and is averaging 48.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 13.1% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

Bourne (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

Bourne is averaging 23.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 16.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

Bourne has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 249.4 yards per game through the air.

The Dolphins have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Bourne was targeted six times and picked up 76 yards on five receptions.

Bourne hauled in 153 yards (on 10 catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 13 times, and averaged 51.0 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9% Nelson Agholor 61 12.1% 36 450 3 6 8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive