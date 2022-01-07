Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has put up 776 yards (on 52 catches) with five touchdowns. He's been targeted 66 times, and is averaging 48.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 13.1% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
- Bourne (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Bourne is averaging 23.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 16.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
- Bourne has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 249.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Dolphins have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Bourne was targeted six times and picked up 76 yards on five receptions.
- Bourne hauled in 153 yards (on 10 catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 13 times, and averaged 51.0 yards per game.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Nelson Agholor
61
12.1%
36
450
3
6
8.5%
