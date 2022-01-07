Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gainwell has totaled 213 rushing yards on 56 carries (13.3 yards per game) with four touchdowns this season.
- He's also caught 29 passes for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).
- The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his lone career matchups, Gainwell had two rushing yards versus the Cowboys, 12.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cowboys.
- Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Cowboys have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Gainwell rushed one time for four yards (four yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Gainwell has racked up one carries for 4 yards (1.3 per game).
Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kenneth Gainwell
56
10.8%
213
4
8
7.9%
3.8
Jalen Hurts
139
26.9%
784
10
30
29.7%
5.6
Miles Sanders
137
26.5%
754
0
20
19.8%
5.5
Jordan Howard
86
16.6%
406
3
23
22.8%
4.7
