Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Kenneth Gainwell has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Gainwell's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gainwell has totaled 213 rushing yards on 56 carries (13.3 yards per game) with four touchdowns this season.
  • He's also caught 29 passes for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).
  • The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his lone career matchups, Gainwell had two rushing yards versus the Cowboys, 12.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cowboys.
  • Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Cowboys have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Gainwell rushed one time for four yards (four yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Gainwell has racked up one carries for 4 yards (1.3 per game).

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kenneth Gainwell

56

10.8%

213

4

8

7.9%

3.8

Jalen Hurts

139

26.9%

784

10

30

29.7%

5.6

Miles Sanders

137

26.5%

754

0

20

19.8%

5.5

Jordan Howard

86

16.6%

406

3

23

22.8%

4.7

