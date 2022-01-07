Kenneth Gainwell has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Gainwell's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gainwell has totaled 213 rushing yards on 56 carries (13.3 yards per game) with four touchdowns this season.

He's also caught 29 passes for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his lone career matchups, Gainwell had two rushing yards versus the Cowboys, 12.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cowboys.

Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Cowboys have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Gainwell rushed one time for four yards (four yards per carry).

In his last three games, Gainwell has racked up one carries for 4 yards (1.3 per game).

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Gainwell 56 10.8% 213 4 8 7.9% 3.8 Jalen Hurts 139 26.9% 784 10 30 29.7% 5.6 Miles Sanders 137 26.5% 754 0 20 19.8% 5.5 Jordan Howard 86 16.6% 406 3 23 22.8% 4.7

