Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kenny Golladay and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Golladay and the New York Giants (4-12) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Golladay has 34 receptions (on 71 targets) for a team-high 499 receiving yards (31.2 per game).

Golladay has been the target of 12.6% (71 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.

Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

Golladay is averaging 33 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Football Team, 4.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

In three matchups with the Football Team, Golladay has not had a touchdown catch.

The 276.1 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the league, giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Golladay did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.

Golladay has recorded 75 receiving yards (25.0 per game), hauling in six passes on 17 targets over his last three games.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

