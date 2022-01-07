Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Golladay has 34 receptions (on 71 targets) for a team-high 499 receiving yards (31.2 per game).
- Golladay has been the target of 12.6% (71 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.
- Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Golladay is averaging 33 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Football Team, 4.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
- In three matchups with the Football Team, Golladay has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 276.1 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the league, giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Golladay did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.
- Golladay has recorded 75 receiving yards (25.0 per game), hauling in six passes on 17 targets over his last three games.
Golladay's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
